FYI Philly hits Philadelphia's Cafe scene, Pixar Putt and Fine Fellows Creamery

Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rodgers hit Philadelphia's cafe scene and check out a Pixar-themed golf course and ice cream down the Shore.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rodgers hit the local cafe scene, check out a Pixar-themed golf course and ice cream down the Shore.

Host Location:

KEDERA! Tiki Bar at Uptown Beer Garden | Instagram

1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, Pa 19102

Rebel & Wolf Cafe combines arts, community and popular German eats

Right across from Dickinson Square Park, husband and wife Malte Thies and Wei Lu are serving up locally roasted Bean 2 Bean coffee, pastries baked fresh daily from Au Fournil in Narberth and a menu of fresh, healthy and filling dishes.

The signature sandwich, the Dner Kebab, was Malte's favorite food growing up in Germany.

It's spicy chicken cooked on a stick and served on locally baked ciabatta bread with veggies and a choice of four sauces.

Lu and Wei met in Rome when she was doing her graduate work and he was hitchhiking across Europe.

In 2019, Wei's father died suddenly and the couple decided the time was now to open their location.

They found the perfect location at 1700 East Moyamensing street.

Wei, who has a background in architecture, immediately saw the possibilities: A cafe on the ground level and an apartment where they could live upstairs.

The couple is hoping to create what it calls a community arts cafe, with games, books and kid's art hanging on the wall.

Local artists are invited to use the space as a gallery.

The Rebel in the cafe's name is inspired by a rebellious character in a children's book.

The wolf, for Malte, symbolizes his struggle with depression.

The cafe has become his therapy, giving him a sense of community.

The couple donates 10% of proceeds to mental health, arts and environmental causes.

Rebel & Wolf Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

1700 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

The Black Cat Cafe serves meals with a mission to help cats

In the western suburb of Devon, The Black Cat Cafe is a unique cafe with a purpose - to help save cats and kittens who need furever homes.

The non-profit organization PALS - Pet Adoption and Lifecare Society - owns the cafe and a private shelter.

Every bill paid by restaurant customers goes almost entirely to efforts to get the cats fostered and adopted.

Judy Link is the award-winning Executive Chef who oversees the breakfast and lunch-focused menu, and anyone on the staff can provide information on how to apply to adopt a feline friend.

The Black Cat Cafe | Facebook | Instagram | PALS

42 Berkley Road, Devon, PA 19333

610-688-1930

Wednesday-Sunday, 9:00am-8:00pm

Café owner serving scratch-made food on historic Boathouse Row

In 2011, Chef Peg Botto moved from the Chestnut Hill Farmers Market to serving up farm-fresh food at the Cosmic Café, nestled between Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River.

Sustainability is a big part of her mission, working with local farms and purchasing organic.

Real plates are used at the café and biodegradable items are provided for takeout.

In addition to taking care of the planet, Botto also takes care of people, especially her employees.

"We have about 35 and 20 of them are special needs," she says of her employees.

Before getting into the food business, Botto worked in human services and lived in group homes.

In 2019, Botto founded a nonprofit called The Cosmic Foundation to nurture skills for life.

Once Botto sees what tasks each person is good at doing, she says she progresses their skills, giving them more to do at the café.

And she has had a few success stories, with some employees moving on to other jobs. She says by working at the café first, it enabled that next step to happen for many of them.

The Cosmic Cafe |

The Ciderhouse | The Cosmic Foundation

1 Boathouse Row

Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

Pixar Putt brings movie magic to miniature golf

At the Great Plaza of Penn's Landing Pixar Putt is bringing movie magic to miniature golf.

The new course features 18 holes themed around different Disney Pixar movies.

Each hole captures an iconic image or moment from the story.

You can experience films like "Toy Story", "Soul", "Coco", "Up", and "Turning Red", to name a few.

With each stroke, the story comes alive -- whether you are taking a trip in the flying house from "Up" or your ball is traveling down the guitar strings of the iconic instrument featured in "Coco".

Pixar Putt is open through October 1.

Pixar Putt | Facebook | Instagram

Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

101 South Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Fine Fellows serves up scoops and sundaes steps from Cape May beach

Fine Fellows Creamery in Cape May is a spot for sweet treats, designed with a sense of fun.

Owner Dustin Piccolo has a degree in fine arts and a career in high-end florals, and his talents are on display with bright colors and fresh flowers that make his shop stand out.

Bassett's ice cream is the brand of choice, and sundaes are named after '80s music acts like Bananrama and Depeche a la Mode.

They also make waffles and milkshakes, and stay open for an extended summer season.

Fine Fellows Creamery | Instagram | Facebook

313 Beach Avenue, Cape May, N.J. 08204

609-854-7902

Open daily 12:30pm - 11:00pm

The world's longest continuously operated coal mine is open for tours in Lansford

Our paid partners at the Pocono Television Network are taking us 1600 feet into the side of the mountain and back in time to when coal was king.

The Number Nine Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford is the country's oldest coal mine open for tours and the world's longest continuously operated, deep anthracite coal mine.

The Panther Creek Valley Foundation is a non-profit organization that has managed the mine since 1992, after it was abandoned for 20 years.

On the hour-long tour, you will see history preserved and authentically presented, unlike any other.

The Number Nine Coal Mine and Museum is open seasonally from April through the end of November.

Remember to wear close-toed shoes and bring a light jacket because the mine is about 50 degrees year-round. It's a great place to cool off during the summertime!

Founder of Germantown Museum celebrates girls of color

For Vashti DuBois, 4613 Newhall Street is a meaningful place, since she raised her family there.

Now, her former home has become a significant space for the whole community, as the home of The Colored Girls Museum.

DuBois says she founded the museum in 2015, "for the protection, praise, and grace of ordinary women and girls of the African diaspora." She also serves as its Executive Director.

There are many portraits of Black women and girls throughout the museum. She says seeing that visual of yourself represented is important.

RELATED: William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision on display at Barnes Foundation through Sept. 10

DuBois is a pioneer since she says the museum is the first of its kind, both nationally and internationally.

With the museum, DuBois says she explores what it means to be "an ordinary, colored girl," and celebrates that within its walls.

"Black women have historically done so much for so many for so long," she said.

Over the last eight years, the museum has hosted more than 100 artists, but many of the artifacts at the museum belong to her family.

The Colored Girls Museum | Sit-A-Spell: An Invitation. An Invocation. | Instagram

4613 Newhall Street

Philadelphia, PA 19144

William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision now on at Barnes Foundation

The Barnes Foundation's latest exhibition highlights how American sculptor William Edmondson carved out his place in the world, literally.

Nancy Ireson and James Claiborne co-curated the exhibition.

"We really wanted to show the breadth and scope of what Edmondson saw. We know that he started to make work because he felt that he'd been called by God," says Ireson.

The exhibition is titled, William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision. And runs through Sept. 10.

RELATED: Art of Aging: Female founder of Germantown museum celebrates girls of color

Edmondson worked at a Nashville hospital before turning to carving.

In 1937, Edmondson became the first Black artist to have a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Over 60 works are on display.

William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision | The Barnes Foundation |

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130