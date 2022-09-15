3 teenagers wanted in armed carjacking of 80-year-old in Fairmount

Investigators say they forced the 80-year-old victim from his car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down three armed teenagers wanted for carjacking an 80-year-old man in Fairmount.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the three teens walking together along the 800 block of North 26th Street.

Investigators say they forced the 80-year-old victim from his car.

They took his personal items, jumped in the car and drove off.

Police say the car was found a short time later at Napa Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes of these suspects should call police at 215-686-3047/3048.