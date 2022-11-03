Man pleads guilty in Philadelphia armed carjacking

Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects responsible for a carjacking at gunpoint in the city's Germantown section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in connection with a March 2022 carjacking in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

Shamire Young, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of carjacking after investigators said he and three other suspects stole a vehicle and fled in it.

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of March 11, the victim pulled into a gas station on Wissahickon Avenue near Lincoln Drive and went inside. A female passenger waited inside the car.

Moments later, a dark colored vehicle pulled up next to the victim's car and three men, armed with handguns, got out.

When the victim attempted to return to his vehicle, the suspects forced him into a cluster of nearby trees. The female passenger was also forced into the trees.

After physically assaulting the victim, the suspects got back into both vehicles and sped away down Lincoln Drive toward I-76, officials said.

Officials said the stolen vehicle was on loan to the victim by a local dealership. It was located in the Kingsessing section of the city.

Philadelphia police found evidence inside the vehicle and identified Young as one of the carjackers.