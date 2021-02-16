Man found shot inside stolen vehicle held as suspect in carjacking, may be linked to robbery where victim fired back: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10343345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police say a man who was found shot in the head inside a stolen vehicle is being held as a possible suspect in connection with a carjacking and a separate robbery on Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man who was found shot in the head inside a stolen vehicle is being held as a suspect in the carjacking and a may have been involved another robbery on Monday night.Authorities said they found the shooting victim inside a Chevy around 9 p.m. at 7th and Callowhill streets.Police said, although he was shot in the head, he was able to walk and talk.He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.Police said they have not identified the shooting victim as of yet, but describe him as a man in his mid-20s.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, he was found inside a vehicle that was stolen just before 6 p.m. at 10th and Spruce streets.Small said a 29-year-old man was outside of his car when he was approached by two armed men. They put a gun to his head, forced him to the ground, and took his wallet, cellphone, and the vehicle."We're not certain at this time if the shooting victim who was inside the carjacking victim's vehicle was the actual perpetrator. However, he was in the vehicle just three hours after this vehicle was stolen," Small said. "He still is going to be held as a suspect at this point due to the fact that he was in a vehicle that was stolen in a carjacking point-of-gun."Around 8:30 p.m., Small said, there was a robbery at 18th and Callowhill streets in which the victim turned the tables on the suspect. Small said the victim, who had a license to carry, shot the robbery suspect."There is a good possibility that this shooting victim may also be involved in this robbery," Small said.It remains unclear if the shooting victim found inside the vehicle is tied to the 18th and Callowhill incident, but police are working to determine if and how all of the incidents may be connected."We're going to look to see if he was involved in the carjacking at 10th and Spruce and if he was involved in the robbery where he may have been shot at 18th and Callowhill," Small said.Police said they have witnesses, including the carjacking victim who is cooperating and identified his stolen vehicle at the Callowhill scene.Small said there were cameras at all locations that will hopefully help with the investigation.No other injuries were reported in connection with these incidents.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.