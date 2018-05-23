Philadelphia charter school staffer suspended over gun, principal says

EMBED </>More Videos

Staff member brings gun to school, as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., May 23, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The principal of a Philadelphia charter school says a staff member has been suspended after bringing a gun to the school.

Principal Kareem Goodwin told parents in a letter Wednesday that police were called and the unnamed staffer was escorted from the Russell Byers Charter School building for questioning.

Goodwin said the staff member was placed on "indefinite suspension."

Police said no arrests were made but the matter is under investigation.

The principal said some students saw the weapon and all spoke with the school counselor.

Goodwin said "we are thankful that at no time was the safety of our students in jeopardy."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsguns
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News