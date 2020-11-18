Philly's top chefs share thanksgiving recipes in free, virtual cooking series

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thanksgiving is next week and while it may be different, it's still all about family and, yes, a feast.
While your gathering may be smaller, you can still make it great - and gourmet too!
Some of the city's top culinary stars are hosting a free virtual culinary series called "Thanksgiving: Old Traditions and New Celebrations."
This year has been rough, but it's still the holidays, so the chefs are bringing the fun and the food.
Jennifer Carroll from Spice Finch is hosting a LIVE class Thursday night (11/19) at 7 pm.
"This is a feel-good, fun class and a way to connect and share great food and family traditions," Carroll says. "Thanksgiving is going to be something different than we all are used to it's going to be a lot smaller. Instead of doing a full turkey, I'm doing a Cornish game hen which feeds four to six or even you can have a smaller one that feeds one to two. Also, a green bean casserole."
If you just want her to make the casserole for you, you can order it through Giordano's Holiday Wishes and Dishes campaign.
Iron Chef Jose Garces is hosting his LIVE class on Monday, 11/23 at 7 pm.
"I'm going to be teaching people some of my Thanksgiving holiday secrets and favorites," Garces says. "I have a new wrinkle on turkey. I'm doing a turkey Milanese and I'm making sage chimichurri to go with it."
Garces adds, "We're going to do a cocktail called a Bourbon Milk Punch to start our holiday with. It should be a lot of fun."
You also get the recipes if you want to cook along. Click here for details.
