Chinatown businesses fighting for survival due to COVID-19

By and Timothy Walton
Chinatown was set to celebrate 150 years of bringing Asian culture to Philadelphia before the COVID 19 pandemic.

The neighborhood, which was founded in 1870, was forced to postpone its public anniversary celebration to the fall because of the stay-at-home restrictions.

Celebrating is far from the mind of many in Chinatown because of the struggling economy, and with an estimated 95 percent of Chinatown business owners closing their doors during the pandemic.

There are different opinions about why Chinatown is having such a hard time but everyone agrees that once the pandemic passes, the most important thing is to bring back the heritage and culture the neighborhood offers Philadelphia.

Asian Eats

