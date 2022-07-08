WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival Sweepstakes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
6abc contests and sweepstakes
chinese lantern festival
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Alert nurse helps NJ police capture Center City rape suspect
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign speech
21-year-old, 20-year-old killed in Philly double shooting
Boy, 11, seriously injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver
July 4th Schuylkill River drowning victim identified
Shooting leaves 3 injured in Lansdale
NJ's new brewery rules leaving some frustrated
Show More
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Secret's out! Hidden spots in Philly
Group of teens attack man during carjacking in Olney
AccuWeather: Weekend Starts Wet
New curfew in effect for all minors 16+ in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News