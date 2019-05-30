Philadelphia church experiences partial wall collapse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No one was injured after a partial wall collapse at a Philadelphia church on Wednesday.

It happened around 8 p.m. at Faith Temple located along the 2500 block of North Natrona Street.

The church was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries.

Residents nearby told Action News that work was being done on the wall.

It's still unclear if Wednesday's severe weather played any role in the collapse.
