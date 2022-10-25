Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart announces run for mayor

Rebecca Rhynhart now joins four former members of city council in the race for mayor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigned Tuesday and announced she is running for mayor.

Rhynhart made the announcement at Nichols Park in West Philadelphia, a neighborhood plagued by gun violence.

She said that after five years of critiquing the local government as controller, she believes she is now positioned to implement recommendations.

She tweeted, "Philadelphia needs a mayor willing to roll up her sleeves and do the hard work needed to move our city forward. I'm ready to take action and put people first."

Rhynhart joins four former members of city council in the race for mayor.

