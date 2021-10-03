caught on video

Philadelphia police investigating after unruly crowd gathers outside City Hall

"Incidents that pose threats to safety and endanger the public will not be tolerated," said Mayor Jim Kenney.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple individuals after videos captured an unruly incident outside City Hall Saturday night.

A driver was seen performing stunts in front of a large crowd in Center City. Another video showed people jumping on top of a Philadelphia police vehicle. At one point, fireworks were even shot into the sky as the chaos unfolded.

Many who watched the video were surprised there to hear there have been no reported injuries given the large crowd size.

"It kind of looked reckless, to be honest with you," said Amrit Chaphein of Philadelphia.

Image captures driver performing stunt as an unruly crowd gathers in Center City Philadelphia on October 2, 2021.



"It's totally unacceptable. I can't justify that, it's unacceptable man," added Rob Logan of North Philadelphia.



For some, like Logan, he says this incident only adds to the growing concerns around the city. "The city is out of control," he said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement concerning the danger that these stunts pose.

"What happened last night on streets near City Hall was incredibly and needlessly dangerous. Incidents that pose threats to safety and endanger the public will not be tolerated. We're working with the police department to ensure that these reckless incidents do not happen in the future," Kenney said.

Police say one of the department's vehicles suffered damage to the hood.

Anyone with any information on the people seen in the video is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

