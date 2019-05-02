Philadelphia clears rape kit backlog

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Testing old evidence is a step that may mean closure for victims of sexual assault who've waited years for justice.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined Women Organized Against Rape Thursday to announce the clearance of the city's rape kit backlog.

For years, more than 1500 forensic evidence kits have sat untested - either set aside for reasons unknown, or unable to be tested because of insufficient technology.

Some of those date back to the 1980's.

"Now, as a result of this testing, in some cases DNA evidence can identify a perpetrator even when a victim cannot, which is often the case," said Krasner.

Krasner says the testing has resulted in the recent arrest of a suspect from a case dating back to 1999.

He also said today that the city is making progress testing these kits more quickly with a goal of getting them done within 90 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rapelarry krasnerphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News