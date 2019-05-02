Philadelphia clears rape kit backlog

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Testing old evidence is a step that may mean closure for victims of sexual assault who've waited years for justice.Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined Women Organized Against Rape Thursday to announce the clearance of the city's rape kit backlog.For years, more than 1500 forensic evidence kits have sat untested - either set aside for reasons unknown, or unable to be tested because of insufficient technology.Some of those date back to the 1980's."Now, as a result of this testing, in some cases DNA evidence can identify a perpetrator even when a victim cannot, which is often the case," said Krasner.Krasner says the testing has resulted in the recent arrest of a suspect from a case dating back to 1999.He also said today that the city is making progress testing these kits more quickly with a goal of getting them done within 90 days.