School District of Philadelphia begins new phase of remote learning amid coronavirus pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 200 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 9,214.
Clusters of positive cases were noted in congregate settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities and the Department of Prisons.
Officials said additional inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities is 56.
The Department of Health also reported 22 additional COVID-19 fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 365. Of the 365 total deaths, 183 (50%) were long-term care facility residents.
Approximately 900 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,680 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA DIGITIZED LEARNING ENTERS NEW PHASE
A new phase of remote learning begins for students in the Philadelphia school district.
Superintendent William Hite says students should be finished with four weeks of learning guides,and should now have their Chromebooks ready for "digitized learning."
Teacher-led Instruction on new material is set to begin on May 4th, when lessons will be graded and attendance will be kept.
TESTING SITES
The City-run location in Center City continues to serve those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.
The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.
There are also more than 20 private testing sites across the city run by hospital systems and other organizations.
