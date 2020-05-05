education

Philadelphia announces new programs for students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health officials in Philadelphia said Tuesday that while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the city, all residents and workers must continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

City health officials reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 16,410.

Also on Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Philadelphia students now have more then 100 out-of-school-time or "OST" programs to utilize.

They are available online to do after the daily remote learning is completed. The programs include educational games, lessons and academic support.

Kenney said this is part of the city's commitment to supporting student success during the pandemic.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus: When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?

Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children, many had COVID-19

New COVID-19 testing sites open in Delaware and New Jersey

Trump administration model projects daily coronavirus death toll will increase to 3,000 by June

Grandmother of seven, breast cancer survivor beats extreme case of COVID-19

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaeducationstudents
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
Swarthmore students surprised on Star Wars Day
NJ closes schools for rest of academic year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses
Some NJ beach towns to reopen on a limited basis on Friday
Pa. adds 554 more deaths due to COVID-19, total tops 3K
Gov. Murphy warns against quick reopening as NJ tops 8,000 deaths
Thefts are down 30% at Temple compared to last year
Philly Artist Census Report Shows COVID-19 Challenges for Local Artists
Masks aren't required when outside, but what's the proper etiquette?
Show More
When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?
Local hospital reports 2 cases of rare children's syndrome linked to COVID-19
John's Roast Pork reopens in South Philadelphia
Missing Bucks Co. teen takes parents' minivan, switches license plate: Police
Philly teacher gets Zoom surprise from family wanting to say thanks
More TOP STORIES News