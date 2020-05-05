PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health officials in Philadelphia said Tuesday that while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the city, all residents and workers must continue to follow social distancing guidelines.
City health officials reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 16,410.
Also on Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Philadelphia students now have more then 100 out-of-school-time or "OST" programs to utilize.
They are available online to do after the daily remote learning is completed. The programs include educational games, lessons and academic support.
Kenney said this is part of the city's commitment to supporting student success during the pandemic.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus: When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?
Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children, many had COVID-19
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Delaware and New Jersey
Trump administration model projects daily coronavirus death toll will increase to 3,000 by June
Grandmother of seven, breast cancer survivor beats extreme case of COVID-19
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Philadelphia announces new programs for students
EDUCATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News