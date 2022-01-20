philadelphia city council

Bobby Henon resigns from Philadelphia City Council following conviction in bribery trial

Henon was found guilty of conspiracy and fraud charges in November.
By
Bobby Henon resigns from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Councilman Bobby Henon has resigned from Philadelphia City Council after his conviction late last year on conspiracy and fraud charges.

Henon's resignation was submitted to Council President Darrell Clarke effective at 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Today, I officially resigned my position as the Philadelphia City Council Person representing the 6th Council District," Henon said. "I am grateful to the residents of the 6th District for allowing me to serve as Councilman for the past 10 years."

In his resignation announcement, Henon spoke of his accomplishments made during his time as a councilman including the city investing millions into parks and recreation centers and bringing new jobs to the area.

"Although my time in Philadelphia City Council is coming to an end, my dedication to northeast Philadelphia will never diminish. I will remain, as ever, committed to a life of service," Henon said.

Shortly after his conviction in November, Henon resigned from leadership roles on four council committees.

Henon relinquished his roles as the Chair of the Committee on Public Property and Public Works, the Chair of the Committee on Licenses and Inspections, the Vice Chair of the Finance Committee and the Vice Chair of the Committee on Public Health and Human Services.

He did not resign from his position on City Council at the time. Under Pennsylvania law, he did not have to until his sentencing which is scheduled for February.

The Northeast Philadelphia Democrat and union boss John Dougherty, the longtime business manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, were convicted of conspiracy and honest services wire fraud. Henon was also convicted of bribery. Both were acquitted of some charges.

Dougherty resigned from his position in November, ending his nearly three-decade tenure at the union's helm.

Prosecutors said Dougherty gave Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, a union-paid no-show job to ensure Henon did the union's bidding. Dougherty's lawyers contended that he exerted no undue influence and that the city allows council members to hold outside jobs.

Henon's defense said the case amounted to criminalizing the legislative process and treating the union differently than other groups that lobby lawmakers. Henon was elected in 2011 and has represented his district for three terms.

Dougherty - known widely by his nickname "Johnny Doc" - has been a major force in Pennsylvania politics, steering millions in union campaign contributions to candidates for political office, including his brother, who was elected as a state Supreme Court justice in 2015.
