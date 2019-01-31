PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A Philadelphia city councilman indicted along with a powerful union boss has pleaded not guilty Thursday to bribery and conspiracy charges.
Bobby Henon is accused of taking a $70,000 salary from the electricians union to push its agenda at City Hall.
Henon's lawyer says the councilman has a legitimate side job as a union official.
Lawyer Brian McMonagle says The 50-year-old Henon ran as a pro-union candidate and counts union members across the city as his constituents.
DOCUMENT: Read the full indictment here
Electricians union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty and the other defendants are due in court for arraignment Friday.
The indictment this week accuses them of misspending $600,000 in union funds and strong-arming businesses to use union labor.
Henon is free on a $50,000 bond. He has vowed not to give up his council seat.
