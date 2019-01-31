Philadelphia councilman Bobby Henon pleads not guilty in union fraud case

Councilman Bobby Henon not at Philadelphia city council meeting, arraignment scheduled today.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia city councilman indicted along with a powerful union boss has pleaded not guilty Thursday to bribery and conspiracy charges.

Bobby Henon is accused of taking a $70,000 salary from the electricians union to push its agenda at City Hall.

Henon's lawyer says the councilman has a legitimate side job as a union official.

Lawyer Brian McMonagle says The 50-year-old Henon ran as a pro-union candidate and counts union members across the city as his constituents.

DOCUMENT: Read the full indictment here



Electricians union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty and the other defendants are due in court for arraignment Friday.

The indictment this week accuses them of misspending $600,000 in union funds and strong-arming businesses to use union labor.

Henon is free on a $50,000 bond. He has vowed not to give up his council seat.

Jennifer Arbittier Williams, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announces charges against union leader John Doughtery and City Councilman Bobby Henon.



