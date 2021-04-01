Health & Fitness

Philadelphia to start moving into Phase 1c on Monday | Here's who is eligible

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia will partially move into Phase 1c of its coronavirus vaccine rollout next week, officials announced on Thursday.

Beginning Monday, April 5, four specific groups on the priority list will be prioritized before the other groups in Phase 1c.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise yet again, Philadelphia's health commissioner is urging city residents over the age of 65 to get vaccinated as soon as possible.



The Health Department has asked vaccine providers, including pharmacies, to allow these prioritized groups to set appointments. These first four groups are:

- Sanitation workers
- Maintenance and janitorial staff
- Utility workers

- Postal and package delivery workers

According to officials, other groups prioritized in Phase 1c, including those in higher education, public-facing finance roles, transportation (including airport and train workers, and taxi and rideshare workers), construction, telecommunications and IT, the press, the legal industry, and public health workers will be made eligible later in April.

Philadelphia health officials continue to strongly encourage everyone over the age of 65 to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The announcement comes one day after Pennsylvania announced an accelerated timeline that allows for all adults to be eligible for a vaccine by April 19.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced that 90% of adults should be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks as well as have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live.
