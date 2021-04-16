Health & Fitness

All Philadelphia residents 16+ now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED <>More Videos

All Philly residents 16+ now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced Friday that all residents 16 and older in Philadelphia are immediately eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The city was originally set to move to Phase 2 on Monday, April 19.

Farley said the change comes after multiple sites reported appointment vacancies. It impacts all vaccine providers in the city, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, community organizations, and the FEMA clinics.

RELATED: Hundreds of walk-up slots available at COVID-19 vaccine site in Philadelphia

Farley stressed that Philadelphians over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.



There are currently open appointments and walk-ups are available at both FEMA sites in Philadelphia.



The Center City vaccination center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Esperanza community vaccination center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend.

In response to the FDA and CDC "pausing" the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the FEMA sites will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The city reported 631 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The Department of Public Health also confirmed 16 additional fatalities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthfemacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News