All Philadelphia residents 16+ now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced Friday that all residents 16 and older in Philadelphia are immediately eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.The city was originally set to move to Phase 2 on Monday, April 19.Farley said the change comes after multiple sites reported appointment vacancies. It impacts all vaccine providers in the city, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, community organizations, and the FEMA clinics.Farley stressed that Philadelphians over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.There are currently open appointments and walk-ups are available at both FEMA sites in Philadelphia.The Center City vaccination center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Esperanza community vaccination center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend.In response to the FDA and CDC "pausing" the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the FEMA sites will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.The city reported 631 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The Department of Public Health also confirmed 16 additional fatalities.