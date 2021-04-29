Health & Fitness

COVID vaccine supply abundant, but demand is down across Delaware Valley

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In both Camden County, New Jersey and outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia, the rush is on to get people vaccinated.

As of Tuesday's count, 4,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine were set to expire in Philadelphia on Thursday.


"As of 5pm Wednesday, the Health Department and FEMA have redistributed and administered more than 2,700 doses," said the Philadelphia Health Department.
The 6abc Data Journalism Team found while the number of vaccine doses ordered by the Philadelphia Department of Health continues to climb from week to week, the number of doses administered has fallen.

Across the river, the Camden County Health Department is also seeing a decline in vaccine demand. They have been recruiting anyone they can to stop by Cooper River Park, directing them to a pop-up Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic.

"We're going door to door knocking, trying to draw people in," said Rachel Honricks, director of the Camden County Health Department.

RELATED: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Pennsylvania, New Jersey


In Abington, a Pfizer clinic was held in the junior high gymnasium for students 16-years-old and older.

"We have close to 500 who have signed up," said Judy Bombze, director of student service at Abington School District.
Senior Talia Veney is already planning her first trip.

"I haven't seen my grandparents in like two years so I really miss them," she said.




In Montgomery County, 21,000 Johnson & Johnson shots are once again in use.

County Commissioner Dr. Valarie Arkoosh got her one-shot dose on Wednesday.

"The chances of getting COVID and sick from COVID are much higher than any side effect of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," said Arkoosh.
