Philadelphia could start offering COVID-19 vaccine next week if approved by FDA, officials said

Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 1,408 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the number of cases to 75,458.Health officials confirmed 52 additional COVID-related deaths in Philadelphia. This brings the number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Philadelphia to 2,107. Of the 2,107 total deaths, 950 were long-term care facility residents.Officials said 886 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals and 121 are currently on a ventilator.The hearing for Pfizer/BioNtech's vaccine is scheduled for Thursday, and Moderna will have its hearing a week later on the 17. Officials have said once authorized, vaccines could be shipped within 24 hours.During Tuesday's news briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said if approved, the city could start offering vaccines as early as next week.If both vaccines are authorized, we could have 40 million doses to vaccinate 20 million Americans in December."Our first priority is going to be healthcare workers who are routinely exposed to coronavirus, and we'll widen who get the the vaccine as more vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks and months," Farley said.Pfizer's vaccine, which has to be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, will ship to all 50 states, eight territories and six major cities - including Philadelphia.Farley said Philadelphia will not have a problem with vaccine storage.Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.