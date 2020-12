Philadelphia could start offering COVID-19 vaccine next week if approved by FDA, officials said

Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 1,408 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the number of cases to 75,458.Health officials confirmed 52 additional COVID-related deaths in Philadelphia. This brings the number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Philadelphia to 2,107. Of the 2,107 total deaths, 950 were long-term care facility residents.Officials said 886 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals and 121 are currently on a ventilator.The hearing for Pfizer/BioNtech's vaccine is scheduled for Thursday, and Moderna will have its hearing a week later on the 17. Officials have said once authorized, vaccines could be shipped within 24 hours.During Tuesday's news briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said if approved, the city could start offering vaccines as early as next week.If both vaccines are authorized, we could have 40 million doses to vaccinate 20 million Americans in December."Our first priority is going to be healthcare workers who are routinely exposed to coronavirus, and we'll widen who get the the vaccine as more vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks and months," Farley said.Pfizer's vaccine, which has to be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, will ship to all 50 states, eight territories and six major cities - including Philadelphia.Farley said Philadelphia will not have a problem with vaccine storage.At Main Line Health they are making preparations to give doses to its staff."We have our employees segregated into groups of 975 or so to receive the vaccine if they want it," said Dr. Jon Stallkamp, chief medical officer at Main Line Health.The next challenge for authorities will be in easing public anxiety over the safety of the vaccines and building trust."It's critically important," said Dr. Drew Weissman whose work at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is a key factor in helping enable the two vaccines. He knows there's a segment of people that are nervous."They wanna see other people take it, show that it's safe, show that it's effective and then they'll take it," said Dr. Weissman.Weissman dispels notions that corners were cut in developing this vaccine."No corners were cut, no safety corners, no safety parameters were ignored. Everything was done by the book," said Weissman who is also a professor of medicine at Perelman."This is not a brand new vaccine that was invented out of thin air. We've been working on mRNA for 20 years," said Weissman. According to the CDC , mRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases, which trigger an immune response. Many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. But not mRNA, which teaches our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.Dr. Weissman says the reality is they've been working on a vaccine for over five years.Pennsylvania health officials still do not know exactly how many doses of vaccine will come here initially, but New Jersey expects to get 76,000 doses.In her eight years of nursing, Julia Kristen has never seen anything like this."I just can't get over how bad it is," said Kristen, who is a registered nurse working in the emergency room of Einstein Hospital. "Just one after another patient coming in so sick."Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.