Philadelphia's FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site to allow walk-ins for residents from 22 zip codes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Wednesday, the City of Philadelphia will open walk-up access to eligible people from 22 under-vaccinated zip codes to the FEMA site in Center City. The walk-up access will run for six days, through March 22.According to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, the change from an appointment-only site is intended to provide easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Philadelphians who live in zip codes that have the lowest rates of vaccinations.The walk-up vaccinations will be open to those who meet phase 1a and 1b eligibility criteria and can prove that they live in the zip codes using an ID card, a piece of mail with an address, or a PHL City ID.Farley said those looking to get vaccinated through a walk-up appointment should arrive at the clinic before 5 p.m. and be prepared to wait. The entrance to the Center City vaccination site is on the northeast corner of 12th and Arch streets.The following zip codes are eligible for walk-ins:19104191311913919142191431915119153191221913219133191341914019116191201912419135191361913819141191441914919152