Ban on large outdoor events to be lifted in Philadelphia

City departments will soon be accepting applications for large events outdoors, Action News has learned.
The restrictions were in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials are also mulling over the decision to ease further COVID-19 restrictions to match new state guidance.
On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf said he will expand more business and event capacity limits and lift a raft of long-standing coronavirus restrictions on bar service starting on Easter Sunday.
A spokesperson for the City of Philadelphia said officials will review the governor's announcement before deciding whether it would follow suit.
"We will review any new changes to statewide restrictions issued by the governor and determine what makes sense for Philadelphia based on our local conditions. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, Philadelphia is able to remain more restrictive than the state when it comes to Covid-19 mitigation guidance."