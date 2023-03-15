Woman dies after being struck by-hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman died on Tuesday night after she was struck by two vehicles including a hit-and-run driver, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 8:18 p.m. at the intersection of 49th street and Lancaster Avenue.

Police say the 58-year-old victim was hit by the driver of a white Mitsubishi who was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say the woman was then hit by a second vehicle that remained at the scene.

The victim died from her injuries.

Police are still searching for the Mitsubishi driver. No further description of the suspect was immediately available.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.