Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers

Maria Elena Nuñez was hit by the car just before 3 a.m. at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street.

Surveillance video shows Maria Elena Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. The driver who hit her then fled the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia is searching for justice.

Surveillance video shows Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. She later died from her injuries.

The driver who hit her then fled the scene, police said.

Nuñez was a young mother to four kids ranging in age from 1 to 7 years old.

Her family says she had so much to look forward to and was the light of the family.

"Always happy, outgoing, she was about her kids, family," said the victim's aunt, Candy Nuñez. "It's unfair. It's terrible."

"We don't even want to sleep. We don't even want to eat. We don't even nothing," added Davina Riviera, the victim's sister-in-law.

Candy Nuñez says they do not know why Maria was in the area or walking alone. Hours before the crash, the victim's sister drove her to a friend's house in Germantown. That was the last time her family saw her alive.

Police are still searching for the driver. Investigators believe the car is a silver or gray sedan. The car likely has damage to the front right corner and the windshield.

"We seriously need justice...Just come out and tell the truth," said Candy Nuñez.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or dial 911.