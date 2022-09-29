Man, 73, in extremely critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run-driver

"It's really disturbing and it makes you pretty angry because like -- have some decency," said one man who knew the victim.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The hit-and-run driver accused of striking a 73-year-old man Wednesday morning has surrendered to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. as the man crossed Frankford Avenue with his cane in the city's Mayfair section.

Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene. The suspect surrendered Wednesday night.

"All of a sudden you hear a big bang," recalled Allen Murphy, manager of MAACO. "I'm thinking maybe it's an accident or something."

Murphy saw the aftermath of the incident and said he even made eye contact with the driver.

"He looked like he was shocked too, but when he hit him, he kept going and he stopped a little bit," said Murphy. "He seen me and I seen him and then he sped right down the street."

The staff at the MAACO auto body shop knows the victim well. They said he lived up the street and often stopped by to chat.

Manager Frank Ambrosano said he spoke with him a few minutes before the incident.

"It's really disturbing and it makes you pretty angry because like, have some decency...you committed something wrong, you should stop, make sure the guy is OK. How do you just drive off like that?" said Ambrosano.

And employees said they cross the street daily to go to the corner store. Now they're wondering if they'll get hit next.

"In Philadelphia today, you know how it is," said Ambrosano. "How many times people have been hit just the driving nowadays... it's ridiculous. It's not safe anymore really."

The victim is in extremely critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Police have not yet identified the driver.