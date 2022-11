Driver crashes and overturns in Juniata, flees from scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver who crashed in Philadelphia's Juniata section somehow got out of the wreckage and took off.

Police found the vehicle upside down on the 4200 block of K Street near East Hunting Park Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the driver was traveling north of K Street at a high rate of speed and lost control.

The driver crashed into two parked cars and the vehicle overturned.

The driver fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.