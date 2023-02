Search on for hit-and-run driver who killed man in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a person dead Tuesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 18th and Clarissa streets in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Police say the male victim died at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot after the crash, Action News has learned.

The striking vehicle, which is believed to be a burgundy Tesla with New Jersey plates, has been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.