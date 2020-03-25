Coronavirus

Philadelphia violent, property crime rates down amid COVID-19, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite fears that a spreading outbreak could lead to lawlessness, the Philadelphia Police Department painted a completely different picture on Wednesday.

According to police, over the past month, crime has dropped to some of the lowest levels seen in years, making a sharp turn from the deadly start to 2020.

On Wednesday, police announced violent crime is down 6%. Property crime is down 14%.

But officials say not all crime is down. The number of shooting victims is up 22%, but all of this data taken over the past month is an improvement from the violent first few months of the year.

The department issued a new protocol to handling the coronavirus outbreak and non-violent offenders.



During a news conference earlier this month, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the new protocol.

"Persons who commit certain nonviolent offenses will be arrested at the scene. Once their identity has been confirmed, they will be released and processed via arrest warrant," Outlaw said.

According to Outlaw, this is similar to the 'summons process' that is utilized in many other counties throughout the Commonwealth.

She explained if the officer and supervisor believe the individual poses a threat to public safety, the suspect can be taken into custody for immediate processing.

"Officers will use discretion on how a person is processed," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimecoronavirusphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
LIST: COVID-19 testing sites around Delaware Valley
St. Luke's uses its 3D printers to address mask supply question
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID-19 death in Philly, 342 positive cases
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
Montgomery Co. relaxes COVID-19 testing rules as 2nd death reported
NJ reports 18 new coronavirus-related deaths
Stay at home order extended to Lehigh Valley; Pa cases top 1,100
Partiers defying Philadelphia stay-at-home order
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Show More
First Delco coronavirus-related deaths reported
Pennsylvania lawmakers vote to delay primary election
City leaders, Hahnemann owner at odds over cost to reopen
N.J. teens perform virtual concerts for quarantined seniors
No Easter Mass in Philadelphia, Archdiocese says
More TOP STORIES News