Woman needs help in solving husband's murder in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just days after a weeklong vacation in Hawaii, tragedy hits a West Philadelphia grieving wife. She wants your help in solving her husband's murder.The woman wanted to shield her identity when talking about the murder of her husband, James Wimberly.She says Wimberly who was known as "Whimp" was the go-to man for their family and friends.Wife wanted to shield identity: "He was like a jack of all trades. People used to call him for everything if they needed their car worked on, or paint the house or build the front steps. He was like a jack of all trades," she said.On Tuesday, February 20, 2018, a 50-year-old truck driver was at the West Park Apartment Complex along the 4500 block of Holden Street in West Philadelphia.Anonymous: "He wasn't even there that long, He was only there for like 20 minutes, I had just talked to him at like 4:00 p.m.At about 5:15 p.m., police were called to the area for multiple shots fired.They found Wimberly lying in the grass. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Anonymous: "I can't believe that someone would want to harm him, he lived in that area his whole life and everyone knew him from that area."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.