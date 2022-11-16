Philadelphia man fighting gun violence nominated for national award

Young Chances Foundation gives away clothing, food, books and toys to people in need, with no strings attached.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's not a person passing by the 2700 block of Tasker Street who Tyrique Glasgow doesn't know, or at least try to get to know.

"It's like a revolving door of love in our community," Glasgow said while standing on the front stoop of Young Chances Foundation, a non-profit organization for which he serves as executive director and founder.

For many in Philadelphia's Gray's Ferry section, Glasgow helps them keep food on their tables and clothes on their backs. His organization gives away clothing, food, books and toys to people in need, with no strings attached.

"To really just provide the resources with the red tape," he said of his mission.

When Young Chances Foundation was founded 10 years ago, it focused more on sports and extracurricular activities. Now, it includes focus groups for children experiencing violence in their communities.

"The kids tell us what they want," Glasgow said.

Glasgow has experienced the same temptations and lure of the streets that many kids in Philadelphia experience now.

"I had a good upbringing," he said of his mother and grandmother's rearing of him. But Glasgow admits he took the bait of the streets.

"Selling drugs. I got shot 11 times on my head, back leg and arms. Went to jail for five years," the 39-year-old said of his past.

Through his personal experience, he knows the troubles that push kids to the streets and that has pushed Philadelphia to nearly 2,100 shootings so far this year

"There's a small group of individuals doing the shooting. Be accountable for them," he said.

Glasgow also believes in emphasizing the positives.

"As much as we see the crime is up, there are over 10,000 kids that's gonna graduate this year," he said.

Glasgow is doing his part with his foundation based in the former home of a man who survived one particularly violent day in 2014.

"Three individuals who were shot," he said of that fateful day on August 1, 2014.

Three-year-old Tynirah Borum was one of the people shot. The toddler, who was getting her hair braided at the time, did not survive.

"It's a reminder about the trauma," Glasgow said. "This is something we have to work with consistently."

Word of Glasgow's mission reached CNN more than two years ago. After pandemic delays, he was nominated him for this year's CNN Heroes Award.

"They had a couple hundred thousand nominations from people throughout the whole world and we are in the top 10," he said.

For being a finalist, Glasgow will receive $10,000. The overall winner is determined by votes. That organization will win $100,000. If he wins, Glasgow already plans to give $25,000 away.

"Try to help community organizations with their rent, academics, operating costs," he said.

It would continue the pattern of giving that he's always valued.

"This is a small portion of what my grandmom started," he said of his grandmother who would open her home to people in need. "(It's) like an open door policy for you to feel like a human."

It's the philosophy Glasgow carries with him as he remains determined to make a difference whether or not he wins the CNN Heroes award.

"All Black men are not out there killing," he said. "We're actually trying to save our community."

Voting for CNN Heroes continues until December 6. Each person can cast up to 10 votes per day. To cast your vote, click here: here.