Pair of juveniles tried to grab man's phone from rideshare in Old City, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a pair of suspects who tried to grab a man's phone while he was in the back of a rideshare car.

The incident was captured on a camera inside the vehicle.

It happened around 11 p.m. on April 4 at 2nd and Chestnut.

The two would-be thieves, said to be juveniles, walk up to the car's open window and then hit the man in the face.

The driver then quickly takes off.

Police also released images of the suspects that were captured on a SEPTA platform.