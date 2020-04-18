crime

Food delivery driver evades gunfire while making delivery in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A delivery driver got the scare of a lifetime while attempting to deliver food near the intersection of 15th Street and Girard Avenue in Philadelphia.

The driver, who did not want to be identified, said he initially passed where the customer was waiting.

When he tried to make a U-turn, he noticed a group of people standing on the sidewalk.

His dashcam was running the whole time. One shot was fired. Then, many more followed.

The driver ran down the street with the food still in his hand.

He said those few seconds running away were the worst moments of his life.

"It was a really bad feeling," he said. "You have to run, your back on that threat and just hope that you're not struck from behind with a firearm. It's a horrible feeling. I felt outside of myself. It was bad."

The driver said he got behind an SUV for cover.

When it was all over, his car was still there, but a bullet went through it. The back windshield has been shot out.

He thought for sure it would be gone.

The food survived the delivery, but after going through something like this, he said he is taking a break on making deliveries.

"I have a wife and an 18-month-old daughter. So, my decisions impact more people than myself," he said.

He filed a police report. No arrests have been made.
