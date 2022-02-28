Man, 24, shot and killed in car in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man was killed after a gunman opened fire at a car in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Avenue and North American Street.Arriving officers found the male victim inside his vehicle with the engine running.Three shells casings were located near the vehicle, police say.At least one bullet struck the victim in the head.The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The suspect remains on the loose.Police are looking for surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured the shooting.