fatal shooting

Man, 24, shot and killed in car in Kensington

At least one bullet struck the victim in the head.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, 24, shot and killed in car in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man was killed after a gunman opened fire at a car in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Avenue and North American Street.

Arriving officers found the male victim inside his vehicle with the engine running.

Three shells casings were located near the vehicle, police say.

At least one bullet struck the victim in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Police are looking for surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation
Police: Shooting leaves 41-year-old man dead in DE
Shooter may have been in car with double homicide victims: Police
Philly security guard may have been dead for hours or days: Police
TOP STORIES
Chemicals sprayed at woman in Philly Wawa: Police
Delco shooting may have started as road rage incident: Sources
Hundreds attend 'Stand for Ukraine' rally at Independence Mall
PLCB removes Russian-made products from state stores
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
'American Idol' Premiere Recap (spoilers)
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Show More
Couple robbed by group of men while leaving bar: Police
How to help Ukrainians after Russia's attack
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
South Jersey township mourns sudden passing of mayor, fmr. officer
Baseball coach charged with sexual offenses against 5 children
More TOP STORIES News