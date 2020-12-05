fatal shooting

19-year-old dies after being shot inside Nicetown takeout restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot while inside a Philadelphia takeout restaurant, police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at North 8th Street and Lindley Avenue in Nicetown.

Police said the teen was shot several times while he was inside the Natural Chinese and American takeout restaurant.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and there is no word on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Philadelphia police said a 12-year-old child was fatally shot while walking to answer a knock at the front door to his Frankford home early Sunday morning.

