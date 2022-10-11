Young man killed in execution-style shooting on Wynnefield driveway: Police

Police took him to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who left a young man for dead in a driveway.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on North 52nd Street near West Berks in the city's Wynnefield section.

Arriving officers found the victim lying on a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest area.

He was not responsive.

They took him to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police found ten spent shell casings at the scene; several were on the street and others on the driveway and sidewalk near where the victim was located.

"It appears he was clearly shot execution-style, clearly targeted since he was hit so many times and the ballistic evidence was so close to where his body collapsed in the driveway," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A vehicle with four people was seen leaving the area after the shooting, but there is no clear description of the suspects.