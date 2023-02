It happened at the corner of 56th Steet and Larchwood Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia turned deadly for a young man.

It happened at the corner of 56th Steet and Larchwood Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators found the 20-year-old victim shot multiple times.

Police rushed him to the hospital where he died. The victim has not been identified at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker