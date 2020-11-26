What some people around Philadelphia are thankful for this year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 2020 has been no walk in the park, but on this Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia's Dilworth Park, we found people with a lot to be thankful for."I'm thankful for the lovely weather today. And I'm thankful for all my friends and family that have made the effort to stay in touch, while also being respectful of the virus and being smart about going out in public," said Brendan McCarty of Woodbury, New Jersey.At the Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink, some skaters took a second to reflect on the things this year brought to the forefront."I'm grateful that everybody in my family is safe from COVID-19, and I just really hope that people wear their masks so we can get back to normal life," said Dauntiese Brown of Coatesville.Many said they are thinking about how special their loved ones are to them."My family and friends," said Jason Brown.Even if they can't see them all in person this Thanksgiving."Thank god for technology, we can kind of see each other's faces, and bond through food," said Christine Wamble of South Philadelphia.Little ones are recognizing this year is different."Like a lot of good things that happened, like being healthy, yeah and being happy," said Zoe Redemann of Center City.Many adults said they have been thankful for the people who have been practicing personal responsibility."It's a very tough time, but we try to be positive, and still keep the social distancing, and wearing a mask all the time. I'm sure we will get over this soon," said Sasan Jalili of Boston.Many people said we can all get through this pandemic together if we all practice proper safety precautions."We try to keep our faith and keep our hopes up, so we're just trying to find one day at a time," said Parsa Namakiaraghy of University City.