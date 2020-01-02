Top 6 Diners: Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We are unveiling a new feature that is perfect for Action News Mornings.We are counting down the top local diners thanks to your votes!In the video above, Jessica Boyington brings you the diner at the number 6 spot: Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County.Tune in every Thursday on Action News Mornings beginning at 4 a.m. to see the next diner on the list and which one came in at number 1.