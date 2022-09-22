Lawncrest shooting leaves man dead, store clerk on break injured in violent night

One man is dead after a shooting in Lawncrest. Police say another man, a clerk at a nearby store, was struck by stray gunfire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store clerk out on his break was injured by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia that left another man dead.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rising Sun Avenue at Rosalie Street.

Officers on patrol heard the shots and arrived on the scene moments later.

They found a 26-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While investigators were on the scene, police were notified by Einstein Medical Center that a second shooting victim showed up. The 28-year-old man who was shot once in the hip is listed as stable.

Police say that victim works at a nearby store and was hit by a stray bullet.

"We believe the 26-year-old, who was hit multiple times, who died, was the intended target. And we believe this 28-year-old male, who was standing on the sidewalk, he's employed by one of the commercial businesses here, was outside taking a break when he was struck by gunfire. We believe that's stray gunfire," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

So far police don't have descriptions of the shooter or shooters. They are hoping cameras in the area will help in their investigation.

Violent Night

Another man was killed in Strawberry Mansion around the same time.

Police say a 41-year-old man was shot near his home at 27th and Gordon streets.

The victim was dropped off at Temple University Hospital in a vehicle with four bullet holes in it; a weapon was found inside.

Police were interviewing the driver.

It's unclear if the victim was shot in the car or on the street.

At least one person is in custody for a shootout in the parking lot of a gas station in Tacony just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say it happened at Cottman and Torresdale avenues when a driver rammed the back of a motorcycle and shot at the biker.

The motorcyclist returned fire.

No one was struck by the bullets.