Eagles-Cardinals preview: Ron Jaworski breaks down Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Eagles injuries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a scintillating debut as Philadelphia Eagles starter, rookie Jalen Hurts will lead the Birds into Arizona to face the 7-6 Cardinals on Sunday.
Hurts earned rave reviews for his play vs. the Saints' No. 1-ranked defense, so we asked former QB Ron Jaworski to grade Hurts' performance. Also, Jaws breaks down the matchup against the Cards' potent attack and what to expect from Hurts Oklahoma predecessor, Kyler Murray.
Check it all out in this week's Three and Out.
1st Down: Grading Jalen Hurts' 1st start
2nd Down: Bigger loss: Another Oline injury or battered secondary
3rd Down: The Kyler Murray challenge?
Jaws' Prediction: Cardinals 31, Eagles 21
