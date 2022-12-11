  • Watch Now

Eagles clinch playoff berth with 48-22 win over Giants | Watch the Live Postgame Show

Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, Devan Kaney and Mike Missanelli break down the Eagles' win over the Giants.

Sunday, December 11, 2022 9:16PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles clinched playoff berth on Sunday after defeating the New York Giants 48-22.

The Eagles are now 12-1 on the season.

Nick Sirianni is the sixth coach since the merger in 1970 to start 11-1 or better in his first or second year as coach.

