gun violence

'End Philly Gun Violence:' Eagles teaming up with non-profits, community leaders

The Eagles Social Justice Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation awarded $316,600 in grants to 32 Philadelphia non-profits
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles teaming up with community to combat gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles organization has announced additional funding to help combat gun violence in Philadelphia by awarding money to several non-profits.

The organization released a public service announcement for its "End Philly Gun Violence" Campaign, which features a range of people, including leaders of local organizations, city officials and members of the community.

Several players, coaches and club executives are also involved in the effort.

The video was released as the Eagles Social Justice Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation awarded $316,600 in grants to 32 Philadelphia non-profits.

These organizations work to combat issues centered around gun violence such as poverty.

They also provide mentoring programs, mental health services, job placement, education and college access, community and police relations, criminal justice reform, racial equality and support of Black-owned businesses and formally incarcerated women.

"Ever since I arrived in Philadelphia as a free agent in 2016, this has been my home," said Eagles safety Rodney McLeod. "It hurts to see so much heartache and suffering in our communities as a result of these senseless acts of violence. We are losing family members, friends, mentors, role models, and future leaders because of the gun violence in our streets. No one should ever have to live in fear of going to school, hanging out at the playground, or just walking out the front door. Yet, for so many in our communities, they do."

McLeod added, "It's been a privilege to work with city leaders and organizations during this process who are just as committed to ending gun violence as we are."

Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said, "I am inspired by our players for the way they have leveraged the Eagles Social Justice Fund this year to address one of our city's most concerning issues - gun violence."

Lurie added, "I stand with them in their efforts and am grateful for those who have joined us in helping to create safer, more equitable communities for all Philadelphians to live in peacefully."

The Eagles Social Justice Fund was started in 2018, and since then, team officials said they have provided more than $1.6 million in funding to non-profits in the Greater-Philadelphia area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiagun violencephiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Crime Fighters: Who killed Raheem Myers?
Police: 1 person dead after shooting outside Wawa in Delco
Souls Shot Portrait Project paints a picture of gun violence
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Spotty Freezing Drizzle This Morning
At least one injury reported after house fire in Fairmount
UPenn professor's anti-Asian comments spark backlash
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
92 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Daughter finds Philly shooting victim's body in bedroom: Police
Show More
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks
2-year-old 'seeing himself' in 'Encanto' sends powerful message
Armed suspect killed after firing shots at SWAT officers: Officials
Powerball lottery jackpot at $610M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Chicago cancels classes after union backs remote learning
More TOP STORIES News