12 Philadelphia Eagles players placed on COVID-19/reserve list

Under new virus protocols, the Eagles players could have a chance to play in Saturday's season finale game against the Cowboys.
By
12 Eagles players placed on COVID-19/reserve list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Twelve Philadelphia Eagles players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.

The players include the following: LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, C Jason Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton and TE Jack Stoll.

Just last month, the Eagles-Washington game was delayed due to a number of Washington players dealing with COVID-19.

Under new virus protocols, the Eagles players could have a chance to play in Saturday's season finale game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles clinched the NFL playoffs on Sunday night. It's still unclear who the team will play.

A railing surrounding fans collapsed causing them to fall towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.



