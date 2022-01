12 Philadelphia Eagles players placed on COVID-19/reserve list

EMBED >More News Videos A railing surrounding fans collapsed causing them to fall towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Twelve Philadelphia Eagles players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.The players include the following: LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, C Jason Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton and TE Jack Stoll.Just last month, the Eagles-Washington game was delayed due to a number of Washington players dealing with COVID-19.Under new virus protocols, the Eagles players could have a chance to play in Saturday's season finale game against the Dallas Cowboys.The Eagles clinched the NFL playoffs on Sunday night. It's still unclear who the team will play.