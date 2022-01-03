12 Philadelphia Eagles players placed on COVID-19/reserve list

The players include the following: LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, C Jason Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton and TE Jack Stoll.
Just last month, the Eagles-Washington game was delayed due to a number of Washington players dealing with COVID-19.
Under new virus protocols, the Eagles players could have a chance to play in Saturday's season finale game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles clinched the NFL playoffs on Sunday night. It's still unclear who the team will play.
