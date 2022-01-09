Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles rest Jalen Hurts in season finale vs. Cowboys

Ron Jaworski breaks down Cowboys finale, playoff preview

PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts was inactive for Philadelphia in the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Eagles started Gardner Minshew on Saturday night.

The Eagles are locked into the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC, making the game essentially meaningless. Eagles tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Darius Slay were among the 10 inactive players.

Minshew made one start this season in place of an injured Hurts last month against the New York Jets. Minshew was 20 of 25 for 242 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 33-18 victory.

The Eagles placed 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert and Jason Kelce. Kelce came off the list to make his 122nd straight start. The Eagles also started regular wide receiver DeVonta Smith as he's close to setting the franchise record for yards receiving by a rookie.

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys played their usual starters.

The Cowboys still could be as high as the second seed, but would need a win combined with losses by reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay against last-place Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams against San Francisco. There also is a path to the No. 3 seed for Dallas.

