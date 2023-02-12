Love is in the air -- not just for Valentine's Day, but for the Eagles

We're less than 24 hours away from the Eagles taking flight in the Super Bowl. People around Philly are ready.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Typically the weekend leading up to Valentine's Day is busy for restaurants plating up their specials for love birds, but a different kind of bird is stealing the show.

"Go Birds! That's right, that's what we're here for -- the whole go Birds. We are ready for the Eagles to win," cheered Kathy Jacobs of Reading.

"We have our own Winnie's take on the Super Bowl package tomorrow -- called the big game package," said Sean McGranaghan the Director of Operations of Winnie's in Manayunk.

This is the first time Winnie's is doing a big game package. It includes wings, mac and cheese, nachos and more.

"It's obviously a big weekend for everyone in the city. Everyone has their own little things they're doing. At Winnie's we specialize in brunch, lunch, and dinner," explained McGranaghan.

Once the Super Bowl wraps, it'll be time to prep for another celebration in the City of Brotherly Love, Valentine's Day.

"That includes Winnie's great selection of entrees, a bottle of champagne and a special dessert for that day," McGranaghan said.

Husband and wife Kathy and Monte Jacobs drove down from Reading. They're going all out this weekend celebrating their love for one another, and their love for the Eagles.

"We have a special dinner which is what we've had the last two weekends cause she's superstitious, so playoff game first, second the Super Bowl," said the Jacobs.