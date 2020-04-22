Philly sports teams show support for City of Brotherly Love

Everything's off.

You wonder: where are we?

When the present carries historic weight, it feels like all we can do is wait.

But in this moment -

We won't break.

We're held together by our aunt who shows no fear in the face of danger;

Our neighbor who lends a hand;

Our pop who runs from nothing;

Our niece who brings piece to a perfect stranger;

Our friend whose calls go beyond four walls;

Our daughter who put the room in motion;

Our brother who broke the silence when we needed it most.

Heart will lead us back together.

Back to first and goal with all of us on our feet;

A walk-off with hugs all around;

A miraculous save that has us buzzing for days;

A three to seal it as we erupt.

Until then we root for all what we've always rooted for like our greatest moments;

Watching in slow motion;

Hearts worn on our sleeves;

No backing down from the fight;

Laid it all out on the line.

That's what brings us together, time after time.

Here, we don't quit when we've had enough.

We don't hang up the gloves.

We rise above.

This is the City of Brother Love.

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) -- All Philadelphia is coming together as one to defeat a pandemic and the Philly sports teams have taken notice.The 76ers, Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies came together themselves on Wednesday to show their support for the City of Brotherly Love.In a video posted simultaneously to all four teams' social media accounts, Philadelphians -from health care workers to law enforcement to sports fans - are shown giving their all to help others.The sports teams all say they will return again to hear the cheer from the crowds.