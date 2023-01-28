Got Eagles game day superstitions? You're not alone

"If I don't watch something bad might happen," said Aaliyah Williams, from Darby, Pa.

If you have some unique superstitions on Eagles game day you are far from alone.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you have some unique superstitions on Eagles game day you are far from alone.

"They're gonna do it this time, we're going to the Super Bowl," said Gwen McCorkell, from Lansdowne, Pa.

The city is fueled up for the big game on Sunday.

"I got a lot of good luck stuff. I got my hat, my shirt, and I got my Action News hat, which is good luck also," said Joe Weissman, from North Wales, Pa.

Over at Reading Terminal Market, we found some getting new gear for game day.

We spoke with a local sports and performance psychology consultant about game day superstitions.

She says it's important to remember as a fan you can't control if the birds win or not.

"As a fan, I have no control. I'm not on the field, I'm not running the ball, I'm not running defense. So, all I can control are those little things and so we tend to find things that we feel like we can control to be a part of the game," said Jen Croneberger, a sports and performance psychology consultant.