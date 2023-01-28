Philadelphia Eagles fans prepare for their NFC Championship game watch parties

For fans not going to the Linc, they are making sure their party playbook will score a touchdown with friends and family.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers is less than 48 hours away.

"I'm going to make all types of stuff. Maybe some chicken alfredo, some chicken, Buffalo chicken dip," said Cynthia Hart of Plymouth Meeting.

Dan Marchozzi chose to skip out on the big meals, instead making sure his pantry is stocked with snacks.

"We normally watch with family. Can't change tradition, Birds need to win," said Marchozzi of Lafayette Hill.

With the big game, comes big preparations.

At Altomonte's Italian Market & Delicatessen, they say orders are coming in by the minute for their tomato pie with the word "Eagles" spelled out in cheese and Eagles-themed cannolis, cookies and other treats.

"We're fans you know. We're fans too, so we love doing this," said Altomonte's store manager, Angelo Manes.

"Especially in January, a slower time for us, when the Eagles and Phillies play well, it's really good for us," Mike Grispino: Store Manager.

Shoppers were also grabbing their last-minute gear at Rally House in Roxborough.

"We have bags of things. Always good luck to get a few more," said Karen Clark of West Chester.

Kickoff is Sunday at 3 p.m.