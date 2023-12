This Philadelphia Eagles fan hasn't missed a home game in 39 years

One Philadelphia Eagles fans there hasn't let a holiday, a wedding or anything else stop him from missing a home game for 39 years!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles gave Philadelphia big Christmas gift with a win against the New York Giants.

It has become a true family affair for George McGibbon and his family.